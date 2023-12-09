x
2023 Election Results

The primary elections ahead of the 2023 Connecticut Municipal Elections will be held on September 12.

While multiple towns have races underway, FOX61 is focusing on five significant races. FOX61 News will have the latest primary election results after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Before you head to the polls, check out FOX61’s Primary Elections Guide.

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).

* Indicates an incumbent

Hartford Mayoral Democratic Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Eric Coleman (D)
0%
0%
0
Arunan Arulampalam (D)
0%
0%
0
John Fonfara (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:35:45 PM

New Haven Mayoral Democratic Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Liam Brennan (D)
0%
0%
0
Justin Elicker (D)*
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:35:45 PM

West Haven Mayoral Republican Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Paige Weinstein (R)
0%
0%
0
Barry Lee Cohen (R)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:35:45 PM

Hamden Mayoral Democratic Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Eric Coleman (D)
0%
0%
0
Arunan Arulampalam (D)
0%
0%
0
John Fonfara (D)
0%
0%
0
Lauren Garrett (D)*
0%
0%
0
Walter IV Morton (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:33:44 PM

Derby Mayoral Republican Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Richard Dziekan (R)*
0%
0%
0
Gino DiGiovanni (R)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:35:45 PM

Bridgeport Mayoral Democratic Primary

Precincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Joseph Ganim (D)*
0%
0%
0
John Gomes (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 9/12/2023 3:35:45 PM

More Elections

