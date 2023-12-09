2023 Election Results
The primary elections ahead of the 2023 Connecticut Municipal Elections will be held on September 12.
While multiple towns have races underway, FOX61 is focusing on five significant races. FOX61 News will have the latest primary election results after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Before you head to the polls, check out FOX61’s Primary Elections Guide.
* Indicates an incumbent
Hartford Mayoral Democratic PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Eric Coleman (D)
0%
0
Arunan Arulampalam (D)
0%
0
John Fonfara (D)
0%
0
New Haven Mayoral Democratic PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Liam Brennan (D)
0%
0
Justin Elicker (D)*
0%
0
West Haven Mayoral Republican PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Paige Weinstein (R)
0%
0
Barry Lee Cohen (R)
0%
0
Hamden Mayoral Democratic PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Eric Coleman (D)
0%
0
Arunan Arulampalam (D)
0%
0
John Fonfara (D)
0%
0
Lauren Garrett (D)*
0%
0
Walter IV Morton (D)
0%
0
Derby Mayoral Republican PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Richard Dziekan (R)*
0%
0
Gino DiGiovanni (R)
0%
0
Bridgeport Mayoral Democratic PrimaryPrecincts: 0 / 1,355 (0% reporting)
Joseph Ganim (D)*
0%
0
John Gomes (D)
0%
0
More Elections
- Connecticut 2023 Primary Election Day results | Live
- New Haven mayoral race: Who are the candidates for the Democrat primary
- What to know about the GOP primary in Derby
- Who are the Democratic candidates for Hartford's mayoral election?
- 2023 Connecticut Municipal Primary Elections: What you need to know