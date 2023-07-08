Bragging rights in Bethlehem for an Airbnb owner

Named state’s “Most Hospitable Host”

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — The Greek Revival Home in Bethlehem has stood since 1841 but the new acclaim that surrounds it has brought a buzz to the town.

Ashley Schoenknecht, the owner of the Breezy Crest Farmhouse has just been named Airbnb’s “Most Hospitable Host” in Connecticut.

Each year, Airbnb releases its list of the #1 most hospitable hosts in each state in America and, with around 150 five-star ratings, Ashley won for 2023.

“Its super validating and I’m really appreciative to get this honor, I work really hard at this and it’s really exciting,” she said.

There are no prizes for winning the Most Hospitable Host but plenty of bragging rights, Ashley added that her Airbnb guests head for the Litchfield Hills to enjoy the escape that her one-bedroom, two-floor property provides.

“People come to Bethlehem for the small-town charm, and they come to experience the beauty of the Northwest Hills of Litchfield County and the neighboring towns around us,” she said.

Ashley noted that most of July saw her Airbnb booked up and she expects the trend to continue when the leaves change for the upcoming Fall foliage season.

“The best part is really seeing the guests and getting to hear how excited they are,” she said.

