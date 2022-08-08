The Empty Bowls Project returns to Manchester after two years

Campers from the Manchester Youth Services Bureau are taking part in a week-long program all about community service.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Empty Bowls Project has returned to Manchester after being shelved for two years due to the pandemic. In an upstairs art room at Cheney Tech in Manchester, about 15 middle schoolers and high schoolers spent their day squarely focused on crafting round objects.

Campers from the Manchester Youth Services Bureau are taking part in a week-long program all about community service and Empty Bowls is the first charity of the week they are helping to benefit.

“We’re doing something nice, we’re doing something fun and giving back to the community for sure,” said Jennifer Blair, who has been an art teacher at Cheney Tech for two decades.

The premise of Empty Bowls is volunteers (like the campers) donate their time and talents to make soup bowls and those decorative bowls are sold for twenty dollars each at the Empty Bowls event which will happen on October 22 at Manchester Community College.

“Food is up ten to twenty percent, it’s a big problem so we are doing what we can to help those who need it most,” said Al Marino, the director of corporate and community giving at Connecticut Foodshare.

The Manchester Empty Bowls event is happening on October 22, 2022 at Manchester Community College. The organizers of the event are looking for more sponsors and more volunteers to crate art-accented bowls.

Empty Bowls Project 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

“This is really cool because you get to give back to the community and stuff like that, in a fun type of way,” said Valeria Bryant, a 12-year-old camper who is part of the Manchester Youth Services Bureau program. “I like art to have a function – to not just be beautiful but to be functional so it’s a perfect fit.”

To find out more contact Nina Peck, Community Giving Manager of Connecticut Foodshare at npeck@ctfoodshare.org or (860) 856-4356

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.