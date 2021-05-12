PBS show 'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Middletown - and you can be a part of it

The show will be recorded at the Wadsworth Mansion on August 10.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The popular PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" is heading to the historic Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown this August.

The show will record at the events facility on August 10. Prospective participants will need to apply for a spot by describing their item and the production staff will decide who will be invited.

The show will visit five locations for its 26th season, airing on PBS in 2022.

The Wadsworth Mansion has its own interesting history. It was built as a private home in the 1900s. In the 1940s, after the family moved out, events were held on the property. In 1947, it became a religious retreat until 1986. After that, it fell into decay. In the 1990s, the city of Middletown bought it and restored it into an event space.

"With a focus on health and safety, all production for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s 26th season will be on closed sets, accessible only to ROADSHOW production teams and the invited guests. No other appraisals will take place and no other individuals may access the filming locations during ROADSHOWs visit," according to the show's website.

"Entries that wow our producers will be chosen for filming. After June 7 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW producers will select up to 130 entries to be filmed at each location. Producers will notify selected submissions approximately four weeks before the date of the Production to which the entry was made," said producers.

The program will also visit other sites on the Eastern Seaboard:

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 — Omni Mount Washington Hotel, Bretton Woods, NH

— Omni Mount Washington Hotel, Bretton Woods, NH TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 — Hempstead House at the Sands Point Preserve, Long Island, NY

— Hempstead House at the Sands Point Preserve, Long Island, NY TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 — Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, VA

— Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, VA WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6 — Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ

The deadline for entries is June 7, 2021, at 11:59 PM PT.

You will need:

a short description of your item and how you came to own it

any known story and/or background info about your item

two or three digital photos of your item to upload

