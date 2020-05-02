CAS February Featured Artist – Patricia from Conard High School

Patricia from Conard High School West Hartford, CT Patricia, a resident of West Hartford, has been creating art since she was 10. Art has been her serious passi...

Patricia from Conard High School

West Hartford, CT

Patricia, a resident of West Hartford, has been creating art since she was 10. Art has been her serious passion since starting at Conard High School as a Freshman. She has taken every art, graphics, and web design class offered, was part of the NYU summer program for young adults and is now a senior taking Advanced Placement Art and Design. In addition to her many accomplishments in class, she actively pursues opportunities outside the classroom, and has designed banners and movie posters for different community organizations. She is a recipient of a Congressional honorable mention art award, as well as the Strathmore art Competition. As the president of Conard’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society, she has led numerous community service projects throughout the school and community. She plans to pursue art in college and has plans to be an illustrator and product designer.

About the CAS Featured Student Artist

In partnership with the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) and proudly brought to you by Liberty Bank, FOX61 will spotlight a CAS Featured Student Artist each month. This campaign recognizes excellence and promotes the value of The Arts for students in grades K-12 across Connecticut.

Representatives of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) choose the students featured on the recommendation of the administration in their school district including principals and teachers in the arts.

During the month of February, Patricia’s artwork will be displayed at the Liberty Bank branch located at 1232 Farmington Ave., West Hartford.

