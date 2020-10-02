Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce not included in Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ moment

Author: Ryan Haidet WKYC LOS ANGELES — When Hollywood honored the people it lost in the last year, there were a few names noticeably missing from the “In ...

LOS ANGELES — When Hollywood honored the people it lost in the last year, there were a few names noticeably missing from the “In Memoriam” segment during Sunday night’s Oscars.

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were not included in the annual tribute.

Luke Perry, a native from Mansfield, Ohio, died March 4 following a stroke. He was 52. His omission came as a disappointment to his fans who were quick to point out on social media that Perry was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

Boyce, best known for his role in Disney’s Descendants movie series, died July 6 due to complications from epilepsy. He was 20.

Haig, a horror icon, died Sept. 21. He was 80.

He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too 😢 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CaRhTeZasf — Carla Bleiker (@cbleiker) February 10, 2020

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies… #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed. — jen🤠 (@jenjkellerr) February 10, 2020

Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake academy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16lmz4lcUH — E-Mack 🧢 (@emacdaddy1234) February 10, 2020