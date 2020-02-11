Meet the November 2020 CAS Featured Artist

The CAS Featured Artist for November is Chris from Kaynor Technical High School

As a senior, Chris has already begun using his leadership and musical skills to help move our program forward during this difficult time. He has been recording and demonstrating as our tenor section leader in choir, taking part in every song, opportunity and experience he can. His sweet, clear tone and wonderful vocal technique are going to take him in any musical direction he wishes to go. He is also a member of our Fine Arts team, and is helping us record short poems and stories to add to our Harvest Festival Virtual Experience. I am so proud that he is my student and to nominate him for the Fox 61 CAS Featured Artist Student.

In partnership with the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) and proudly brought to you by Liberty Bank, FOX61 will spotlight a CAS Featured Student Artist each month. This campaign recognizes excellence and promotes the value of The Arts for students in grades K-12 across Connecticut.

Representatives of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) choose the students featured on the recommendation of the administration in their school district including principals and teachers in the arts.

