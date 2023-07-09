During heat waves, this Cheshire ice artist stays cool year after year

For 24 years Bill Covitz has worked in his 18-degree studio.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A late summer heat wave has hit so many people off guard all over the state with temperatures well into the 90’s. It is at times like this that Bill Covitz appreciates his office environment.

Covitz has owned Cheshire-based “Ice Matters” for 24 years and, as an ice sculptor, he enjoys an escape from the oppressive heat.

"You could be out here and I’m sure a lot of people are feeling it now – lethargic, and you’re tired and you just don’t feel like moving but you get in here (the freezer) it’s 18 degrees and there’s no humidity, the air is crisp and clean and it’s really refreshing," said Covitz standing in front of his 18 by 18 freezer.

Covitz, who sells his elaborate ice works all over the state, added that during heat waves he is always thinking about those out in the elements.

“I feel bad for everybody out there,” said Covitz. "The road crews, construction workers, the lawn guys and I think today it’s great to be in the freezer, the longer you stay in the freezer the better.”

After putting the finishing touches on a decorative horse sculpture made of ice, Covitz said, “We can beat the heat by going in there and chilling out, as we like to say.”

To learn more about Ice Matters click here.

