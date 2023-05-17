Hamden High School students celebrate creativity with Chalkfest

Hundreds of students spent a few hours creating artwork atop the courtyard sidewalk panels.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMDEN, Conn. — The courtyard at Hamden High School was filled with students celebrating artistry and creativity; it’s all part of what “Chalkfest” is about.

"We overtake the courtyard once a year, it’s the kids’ favorite day of the year," Leslie Della Valle, the director of fine and performing arts at Hamden Public Schools said.

Chalkfest was thought up by Della Valle 19 years ago and now, hundreds of students spend a few hours creating artwork atop the courtyard sidewalk panels.

"They get a day outside, they are working together, they are creating art and they have a theme – they’re celebrating Hollywood today," said Della Valle.

From Pokemon to a drawing of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in chalk, the courtyard soon became multicolored.

"I love the energy and how it brings our school together.” Fellow senior Raneen Hamoudeh said, “I think this is a good way to get together at school and as a community – and it's fun to get messy," said Hamden High School senior Giovanni Odozi.

Looking over numerous different chalk artworks Della Valle added, “Creating and collaborating, the arts are essential for education, and this is day where we just celebrate the arts.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.