Hundreds join in on dedication for The Ana Grace Academy of the Arts School in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Today marks the official grand opening of The CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary Magnet School in Bloomfield. To mark the celebratory occasion, people came from all over Connecticut for a ribbon-cutting, along with a nearly three-hour ceremony.

It was a special production, for the special name the school carries. It was named in honor of Ana Grace Márquez-Greene, one of the little girls killed in the Sandy Hook Tragedy in 2012.

The new state-of-the-art school has been open since January, but this is the first time the public has been welcomed in. The ceremony carried both heavy and hopeful feelings.

"My son said one of the most prophetic and important things I'd ever heard. He said 'you know what mom? I never know what to say when there’s tragedy. But when it happened to us, it didn’t matter what people said. I don’t even remember what anyone said. I do remember who showed up,'" said Nelba Márquez-Greene, Ana’s mom. "And that’s what you being here is a testament of."

The Greene family said the school exemplifies everything Ana loved, including dance, the arts, and the color purple.

“We’ve had a chance to tour this school before. And every room, every corridor, every swatch of fabric, every paint color, her presence is here," said Jimmy Greene, Ana’s dad.

Nelba and Jimmy met at their CREC school in Hartford. Both spent time teaching for them. The council holds a special place in their heart. The school was named after their daughter, Ana, back in 2014. It has been in existence at another location in Avon since 2012. Recently, the elementary school combined with CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School. The school has had temporary locations for ten years, jumping from one place to another. Now, their new home in Bloomfield will be their forever home.

“We have the facility to showcase and we also have what happens under the roof to showcase. Prior to moving in here, we’d say to families that visited, don’t look so much at what the roof looks like, look at what’s going on under the roof. Our hook is the arts," said Patricia Phelan, Principal, The CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary Magnet School.

Today is the official opening of The Ana Grace Academy of the Arts. It’s a brand new state-of-the-art school, in use since Jan.



The new building sits on a 29-acre lot, with more than 156,800 square feet of space, and more than 850 students. The ceremony was full of performances from the school band, their step-dancing team, and their dance team.

