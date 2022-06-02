Local street artist wows students at North Haven elementary school with live mural

The artist, known as Arcy, also has two sons that attend the school. The mural is a six-hour process

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — It wasn't an everyday sight Thursday morning for students at Clintonville Elementary School in North Haven as a local street artist, armed with a large canvas and a box of spray paint, created a massive mural with an even bigger message.

"What? What is that?" murmured students. "It's an astronaut!"

For the artist, known as Arcy, it was a six-hour-long process in front of an audience that was smaller than he was used to, but for his two sons who are students at the school, it was a chance to watch their dad bring his vision to life.

"I’m painting an astronaut in outer space with all these colors and galaxies in the background and I really want to push that skies the limit mentality for the kids," he said.

A message everyone learned firsthand, finding what you love and mastering skills takes time but is worth the wait.

"That’s what I see every day when kids start to do their work, whether it’s reading, writing, math or music; where they started at first and by the time they’re finished this time of year you can see it come full circle," said Principal Lauretta Dowling.

"I think it’s a great creative outlet for them, it is a lot of problem-solving and applies to all aspects of your life," said Agnes Cornwall, a retired art teacher for the school.

Once the project is finalized it will hang in the foyer of the school. When students walk into the building they will be inspired and they’ll know they can be anything they want to be.

"I love that I can inspire them, but I love that I can inspire the rest of the kids but also the faculty by showing people with what I love to do they can do what they love to do too," said Arcy.

