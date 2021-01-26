Painting with a purpose in Ellington and beyond

For the past ten months, Kate Clancy’s side business called “Paint the Town Rad” has ramped up as people have been forced to stay home.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Ever since the COVID crisis began to upend all aspects of our lives last year, Kate Clancy has been busy.

Her day job, as a real estate sales director, is just part of how she spends her days. For the past ten months, Clancy’s side business called “Paint the Town Rad” has ramped up as people have been forced to stay home.

“Paint the Town Rad is a virtual – or live – paint party experience but, as of now, it’s mostly virtual,” Clancy said.

Through Zoom, Clancy holds how-to-paint classes for excited customers all across the country who pay a fee for the instruction and get set up with a painting kit that is sent to them. “We have people all over the country, people who are getting together – apart,” she said.

The added allure of Paint the Town Rad, Clancy noted, is that all who are involved are painting with a purpose. Clancy raises money for charitable causes when she sells various paintings.

She added, “I’m grateful for my painters, I’m grateful for the causes we’ve been able to able to throw our support behind.”