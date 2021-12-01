Big jackpots in the lottery; What would you do?

“I’d invest in my business, take care of my family, and my friends,” said Sebastian Ciarca.

The MegaMillions and Powerball winnings, combined, totaling more than 1 billion dollars!

MegaMillions drawing will be at 11pm on Tuesday on our sister station, CW20. The Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday at 11pm also on the CW20.

We want to know, what would you do, if you won big?!

Married couple and owners of South End Cafe and Pastry Shop in Newington say with that much money, they would like to share some love with others as well.

“I’d invest in my business, take care of my family, and my friends,” said Sebastian Ciarca.

“I’d also like to help out the youth basketball and the youth football programs, my children grew up in those programs,” said Dawn Ciarca.