Big Time Rush announce tour with stop at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Big Time Rush will be heading out on their Can’t Get Enough Tour, which stops at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Promoters said tickets are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Feb. 11th, subject to availability.
The band released its new single, "Can't Get Enough" on Monday.
“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone. We are influenced by many different artists, styles, and decades and “Can’t Get Enough” is a nod to the Disco era. We are so excited for everyone to hear the song and everything else we’ve been working on. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be a wild ride. Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special. This is going to be a tour you do not want to miss.”
Special guests Jax and Max will open the show. Multi-platinum pop star Max has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams and has released a number of multi-platinum songs. Singer-songwriter and TikTok star Jax, who won iHeartRadio’s TikTok Songwriter of the Year award in 2022, is also known for her single “Victoria’s Secret,” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News.
