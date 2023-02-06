Big Time Rush announce tour with stop at Mohegan Sun

“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone. We are influenced by many different artists, styles, and decades and “Can’t Get Enough” is a nod to the Disco era. We are so excited for everyone to hear the song and everything else we’ve been working on. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be a wild ride. Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special. This is going to be a tour you do not want to miss.”