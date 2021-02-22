Boston Calling canceled for 2021

Ticket holders can rollover their admission to 2022 or be refunded.

HARTFORD, Conn — One of the major music festivals in the country, Boston Calling, announced it will cancel its show scheduled for 2021, but expects to be back in 2022.

Officials said on its website that after exploring all possible options for hosting the event, "we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival."

"The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve," the statement continued.

Officials said they plan to hold the event on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

"We look forward to sharing more information around headliners, lineup, and vendors as we get closer to the 2022 festival," said officials.

Organizers listed the following options on their site.

OPTION 1: IF YOU WANT TO BE PART OF THE 2022 EXPERIENCE

We are proud and grateful to have you with us – just hang on to your tickets – you don’t need to do anything else. Your tickets will be rolled over seamlessly to the 2022 Festival.

As a THANK YOU, you’ll automatically receive credit on your RFID wristband for next year which can be used at the 2022 Festival for food, soft drinks, merchandise, Ferris wheel rides, and other fun stuff around the Festival site. The amount of credit you’ll receive will depend on your ticket type.

RFID CREDIT AMOUNTS BY TICKET TYPE

3 DAY GA: $25.00

3 DAY VIP: $50.00

3 DAY PLATINUM: $75.00

SINGLE DAY GA: $15.00

SINGLE DAY VIP: $25.00

SINGLE DAY PLATINUM: $50.00

Also, if the price you paid for your 2020 ticket is higher than the 2022 early bird ticket price (it’ll be announced later), we will automatically add the difference as an additional credit to your wristband which can be used for food, merch, and other items to make your 2022 Festival experience even better.

In addition, when you roll your ticket over to the 2022 Festival, you’ll also receive the ability to take advantage of early bird pricing for tickets to the Festival in 2023 and 2024 AFTER the lineup for each Festival is announced!

If you cannot commit to 2022 at this time, we understand, and you can follow the instructions below on how to claim your refund.

The refund request process will end at 5:00 PM ET on MARCH 8, 2021 and refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days from that date. If you do not timely request a refund, your tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2022 festival.

1- Click here and log into your Front Gate Tickets account.

2- Select order history under the “Your Account” tab on the top navigation bar.

3- Select “View Order Detail” on the order number you wish to have refunded.

4- Click the “Request Refund” button on the top of your order details.

**If you change your mind and wish to still attend the festival, log back into your account and hit the now available “cancel request” button. Once the request period closes, you will no longer be able to change the status of your refund request.

If the original credit card used for purchase has expired or been updated, the refund should still be processed through the account used to purchase. No additional action is needed by the original purchaser. If the credit card used for purchase has been canceled or is now expired, the bank or credit card company will normally reroute the credit amount issued to the current account or card for use.

Only ticket holders who purchased directly from our website will receive a refund. If you purchased from a third party, you should contact that party for a refund.

If you have any additional questions, reach out to us at info@bostoncalling.com or you can reach out to Front Gate through support.frontgatetickets.com.