BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus

The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people in South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.

The band’s management agency said: “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been cancelled.”

The band was supposed to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. It said the current outbreak made it impossible to predict the scale of the illness during the dates the concerts were planned.