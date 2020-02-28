x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

entertainment

BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus

The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people in South Korea.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose for photos during the Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea. BTS canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea, the band’s management agency said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.

 The band’s management agency said: “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been cancelled.” 

The band was supposed to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. It said the current outbreak made it impossible to predict the scale of the illness during the dates the concerts were planned. 

RELATED: Whistleblower: US feds helped coronavirus evacuees without protective gear

RELATED: Countries take harsh containment steps as new virus spreads

RELATED: Virus anxiety triggers biggest 1-day market drop since 2011

The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people in South Korea.