BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.
The band’s management agency said: “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been cancelled.”
The band was supposed to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. It said the current outbreak made it impossible to predict the scale of the illness during the dates the concerts were planned.
The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people in South Korea.