Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 and Imax in Manchester set to reopen July 31

After months of being closed, the movie theater in Manchester is scheduled to reopen with "Comeback Classics" and "Welcome Back" prices.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Cue the Rocky theme song!

Parent company Cinemark announced on Wednesday, they are reopening the Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 and Imax on July 31 to viewers. The company says the reopening is an expansion of the "test-and-learn process," which was a significant factor in the training, communication, as well as the new safety protocols and sanitization efforts in reopening the movie theater.

Guests are invited to enjoy "Comeback Classics" films which include all-time greats like Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more modern films like the Dark Knight or Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

There will also be deals at concessions with "Welcome Back" prices. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children.

The company ensured all locations will reopen with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience." They also said the health and safety of its staff and guests is the top priority.

An update from our CEO, Mark Zoradi. (Hint: IT’S SHOWTIME!) 🎬✨ Posted by Cinemark on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Some of the new methods being implemented are staggered showtimes, thorough cleanings every 30 minutes of public and high-touch spaces, and limited auditorium capacity.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests. The mask may be removed for eating and drinking. Guests' seats will be staggered as well so they can social distance.

The entertainment industry has taken a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many new movies having their release dates pushed back.

For more information about the safety precautions, click here.