Comedian Matt Rife stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena

Rife will be performing four shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena next February.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Comedian Matt Rife is coming to Connecticut as part of his "ProbleMATTic World Tour."

Rife will be performing for four nights on Feb. 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all four nights go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The 115 date, two-year tour will go across North America, Australia and Europe.

Matt Rife is also known on TikTok for his viral comedy content with over 14 million followers.

The last time Rife made a stop in Connecticut was in Manchester at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.

His tour announcement was made in a video featuring Ashton Kutcher and a brief appearance from Mila Kunis.

