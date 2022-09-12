Complete CW Fall 2022 TV Schedule

All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois and Walker are in the lineup

The CW's fall 2022 lineup is ready - and it's bringing some spin-offs of beloved franchises.

All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois and Walker are in the lineup alongside, newcomers Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker preview Walker: Independence.

Here is the full CW 2022 Fall Lineup:

Monday

8 p.m.: All American (Premieres Oct. 10)

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10)

Tuesday

8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)

9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)

Wednesday

8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)

9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5)

Thursday

8 p.m.: Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)

9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)

Friday

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)

Saturday

8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)

Sunday

8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)

9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2)

The CW will have new episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew in the midseason, while Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023.

