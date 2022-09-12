x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Complete CW Fall 2022 TV Schedule

All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois and Walker are in the lineup
Credit: CW

The CW's fall 2022 lineup is ready - and it's bringing some spin-offs of beloved franchises.

All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois and Walker are in the lineup alongside, newcomers Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker preview Walker: Independence.

Here is the full CW 2022 Fall Lineup:

Monday

8 p.m.: All American (Premieres Oct. 10)
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10) 

Tuesday

8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)
9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11) 

Wednesday

8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)
9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5) 

Thursday

8 p.m.: Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6) 

Friday

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14) 

Saturday

8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22) 

Sunday

8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2) 

The CW will have new episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew in the midseason, while Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, September 12, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out