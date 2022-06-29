Kids can get in free at 130 Connecticut museums this summer

The program started last year as a way to engage children over the summer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A popular summer program that allows children to get in to over 100 museums for free for July and August has returned.

Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer enrichment program for Connecticut kids and families at a time when affordability is top of mind for so many households,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Certain restrictions may apply and capacity may be limited at select museums. It's recommended families check with each museum to learn of any restrictions before heading out.

Children, along with the accompanying adult, must be Connecticut residents and proof of residency may be required by a participating museum.

The Connecticut Office of Tourism said that the program is geared towards families and not used for group visits from camps, scouts, or other youth groups.

The program is in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities in partnership with the Office of the Governor, Connecticut State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, and Office of Tourism.

Funding for the program is provided by federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

