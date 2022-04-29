Spring, summer concert season in Connecticut

The concert season is picking up in Connecticut as we head into spring and summer. Check out some of the performers coming to the area!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The spring and summer concert season is about to begin and many singers and bands are heading to the Connecticut area.



Garth Brooks - May 21

Brooks will be heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts for the first time performing in New England for seven years, and the first time in Foxborough. Brooks was originally scheduled to play in October 2021 but had to postpone due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Tim McGraw - June 4

McGraw is bringing his limited 17-city tour to the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford. On this tour, McGraw will be joined by multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson. Also joining him are Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

Dierks Bently - June 25

Bently's "Beers on Me" tour will stop at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford on June 25. Bentley celebrated his 16th year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will be special guests on the tour.

Backstreet Boys - July 17

Backstreet's back, alright! The popular boy band is heading to Hartford's XFINITY Theatre on July 17 for their "DNA World Tour." The tour kicked off in 2019 and was the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years!

Elton John - July 27, 28

Elton John is making two stops in nearby Foxborough as part of his "Farewell Yellow Bridge Road" tour.

The tour has been ongoing since 2018 but took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2022, the singer was forced to postpone stops in Texas after he tested positive for COVID-19. Before that, he had a brief pause while underground hip surgery.

Jason Mraz - August 6

Jason Mraz and long-time collaborators Raining Jain will stop at the Hartford HealthCare Ampitheater in Bridgeport for a performance on August 6. The stop is part of his "Lalalalovesongs" tour.

Encanto: Sing-Along Film Concert - August 19

Disney Concerts and Live Nation has announced that "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" will be heading to Hartford for August 19. The show will play at the XFINITY Theatre.

Wiz Khalifa - Logic - August 20

Fans of Wiz Khalifa and Logic will be able to see the pair co-headline their "Vinyl Verse" tour as they head to Hartford this summer.

The tour will make a stop at The XFINITY Theatre on Saturday, August 20.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic will also be joined by special guests 24KGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.

Willie Nelson - Sept. 13

Willie Nelson & Family will be bringing the "Outlaw Music Festival Tour" to the Hartford HealthCare Ampitheater in Bridgeport on September 13. Also performing are Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer. It's part of the Chevrolet Concert Series.

Nelly at the Big E - September 23

Rap superstar Nelly is coming to The Big E Arena in Springfield, Mass. for September 23. Concert tickets include admission to the fair. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $49 for the floor and $39 for the bleachers.

