Connecticut marketing campaign hopes to boost winter tourism

The new “The State I’m In” campaign is designed to attract both out-of-state and in-state visitors to winter attractions

HARTFORD, Conn — The state is launching a $1 million winter tourism marketing campaign designed to help the industry, which has been hit hard during the pandemic, Connecticut’s Office of Tourism announced Monday.

The new “The State I’m In” campaign is designed to attract both out-of-state and in-state visitors to Connecticut's favorite places such as ski slopes as well as hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses.

The campaign, which runs through March 31, 2022, will include television ads, a social media campaign and billboard advertisements that will feature photos and captions from state residents, including celebrities and visitors.

The campaign utilizes multiple types of messaging to reach people in-state, as well as across the region in both English and Spanish. It includes:

New TV spots that will run on streaming services across the region as well as air in-state during local coverage of such high-profile live events as the Super Bowl, the Academy Awards, New Year’s Eve specials, NFL playoff games and the Big East Finals (NCAA);

Billboards across the region that feature user-generated photos and captions from residents, visitors and influencers;

Social media campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok;

New content on CTvisit.com, the state’s official tourism website that is currently trending towards 7 million web visitors for 2021;

Paid search marketing and content seeding; and

Earned media, including public relations and email marketing.

“Our goal with ‘The State I’m In’ campaign is to encourage residents and travelers to see Connecticut from a fresh new perspective — one that reflects just how vibrant and welcoming the state is,” Christine Castonguay, director of branding and marketing for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said.

