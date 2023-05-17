TikTok Famous: How the viral app helped these Connecticut residents hit it big

Going viral on TikTok for just about anything, users can achieve overnight stardom with just the click of a button, including several creators from Connecticut!

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — With over 1 billion active monthly users, TikTok has dominated the social media world, allowing everyone to make it big.

Going viral on TikTok for just about anything, users can achieve overnight stardom with just the click of a button, including several creators from here in Connecticut.

Stamford-based Sam Ramsdell, a hilarious TikTok comedian, holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest mouth gape for a female, something she struggled with as an insecurity her whole life. But now, Ramsdell fully embraces it. Her 3.6 million followers watch her travel the world, eating some giant food!

Sam Paige, a Milford native, started her journey on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown when she started posting dancing videos. Her videos quickly gained traction, landing her over 1 million followers in her first six months on the app.

Paige prides herself on being a body-positive, plus-sized model and has created a community on TikTok that embraces being different and loving yourself just the way you are. “Your confidence has made me more confident; it was like a whole space where I got to inspire people, which was not the original intention,” said Paige.

At just 27 years old, Paige has landed brand deals with some of the most prominent names in the fashion world, including Forever21. While brands have come a long way regarding inclusivity, she says there’s still a long way to go. “There’s still a lack of inclusivity in all aspects of brands when it comes to a lot of brands don’t have plus size representing them.”

Jackson Olson, a New Milford Foodie turned Savannah Bananas, says TikTok is to thank for his skyrocketing success.

“TikTok has literally changed everything for me," said Olson. "From working with MLB to working with 50 plus other major companies, I never thought it was going to be possible, and TikTok kind of made that possible for me."

Olson’s TikTok revolves around his baseball career with the Savannah Bananas, which will be playing at Dunkin Park on August 14th.

David Milton, otherwise known as “TheDamTok” on TikTok, is a Hartford foodie. Milton took FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie behind the scenes into a day in the life of a TikTok content creator. They visited the newest hotspot in the Capital City, RAW*, an Instagram-worthy seafood spot featuring larger-than-life cocktails and seafood creations.

Milton says when he gets to a restaurant, he unloads his gear, talks to the chef, takes viewers behind the scenes, and starts filming. His goal is to promote and encourage all of the delicious spots, even the tiniest of establishments, to Connecticut residents and beyond.

Lauren Zenzie is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lzenzie@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.