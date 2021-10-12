Tim McGraw bringing McGraw Tour 2022 to Xfinity Theatre

The three-time Grammy winner is going on the road for his McGraw Tour 2022 and will make at stop at the Xfinity Theatre in June.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Country superstar Tim McGraw is bringing his limited 17-city tour to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford next year.

The three-time Grammy winner is going on the road for his McGraw Tour 2022, which kicks off on April 29 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. It will end in Mansfield, Massachusetts with stops in Charlotte, Atlanta and Bristow.

McGraw will stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 4. Tickets go on sale to the general publish starting Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

On this tour, McGraw will be joined by multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson. Also joining him are Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

