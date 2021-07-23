CT State leaders take center stage to discuss theater grants

The national SVOG program is allocating just over $16 billion for venues around the country – it’s about $90 million for the 121 Connecticut venues that have applied

NEW HAVEN, Conn — After braving the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, theater and museum managers and executives across the state are celebrating the arrival of federal money.

At the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, state leaders joined theater staffers, from stages large and small, to discuss the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant or SVOG.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a champion of the program said, “the intermission is almost over, and the lights are coming on again and people will be coming back.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro noted that she danced on the very stage at the Shubert Theatre where the press conference was being held. DeLauro added that theatre and museums are integral to communities across the state, “these are iconic, they are the center of our humanity and the arts give us our soul.”

Anthony McDonald, the new executive director at the Shubert Theatre, which will get about 2.5 million dollars from the SVOG program said, “it was a long year and we are just looking forward to this moment.”

McDonald added, “we’ll be able to hopefully fully enjoy this stage for another 100 years, that’s the goal here.” The Shubert Theatre is planning to reopen in October.

