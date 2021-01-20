Disney's Hall of Presidents closed for refurbishment on Inauguration day; Biden being added

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the country tuned in to watch Joe Biden take the presidential oath of office Wednesday, Walt Disney World did not waste any time.
The Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom is closed for refurbishment, according to the official Walt Disney World website.
The historical show features "audio-animatronic" figures of every president. The replicas share stories of defining moments in history, such as the formation of the Constitution, the Civil War, and the American Revolution. The audience can also watch realistic recreations of famous historical speeches like Lincoln's Gettysburg address.
The attraction currently features 44 presidents, with Grover Cleveland counting as number 22 and 24. But according to the Orlando Sentinel, a Disney World spokeswoman confirmed the attraction will be adding President Joe Biden.
The Hall of Presidents last closed in 2017 from January to December to include President Trump, according to the Orlando Sentinel. It is still unclear when the updated attraction will reopen.
