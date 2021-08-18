Disney World makes masks optional in more outdoor settings

Guests will be allowed to take their masks off in more than just outdoor common areas.

ORLANDO, Fla. — While coronavirus cases continue to surge in Florida, the "Most Magical Place on Earth" is once again updating its mask policy.

Guests visiting the theme park will be able to remove their masks in more outdoor areas. Face coverings will now be optional on outdoor attractions, in lines for outdoor rides and while in outdoor theaters at Disney World.

The theme park did not specify when the additional relaxing of outdoor guidelines will take place. The new guidance applies to all guests ages two and up.

Mask requirements will remain for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors and on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner, according to the theme park's website.

