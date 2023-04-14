Donny Osmond coming to Waterbury's Palace Theater this summer

Along with performing fan favorites, the show also includes an interactive audience segment where anyone can request any song he's ever recorded.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Spend an evening with award-winning singer and performer Donny Osmond this summer in Waterbury.

Osmond announced that he will be making a stop at the Waterbury Palace Theater on July 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The cost of the tickets ranges from $49.50 to $199.50.

The winner of Best Production Show, Best Headliner, and Best Family-Friendly Show for 2022 Best of Vegas awards, Osmond’s show is a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his remarkable life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

Fans are treated to Osmond’s engaging performances throughout the show, including the fan favorite and showstopping "Auto-rap-ography" – a rap song accompanied by milestone photos and videos from his impressive career of six decades.

Donny also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You."

The show also includes an interactive audience segment where anyone can request any song he's ever recorded!

Tickets go on sale on April 21, beginning at 10 a.m. Head to the Palace Theater's website to learn more.

