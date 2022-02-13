New trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" debuts during the Super Bowl

The new trailer follows Dr. Stephen Strange taking on the repercussions of his multiverse-bending actions in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

LOS ANGELES — A new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is officially here!

Just before kick-off during coverage of Sunday's Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Marvel Studios dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong.

The release of the full-length trailer comes two months after an initial teaser trailer was released as the post-credit scene to "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The new trailer follows Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange taking on the repercussions of his multiverse-bending actions in "No Way Home." Marvel Cinematic Universe fans also get to see Strange seek out Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, now dubbed the Scarlet Witch, still dealing with the fallout from her actions from the Disney+ series "WandaVision."

You can watch the two-minute trailer in the Youtube player below:

The two-minute trailer also gives viewers a closer look at the introduction of Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a superhero capable of kicking open star-shaped holes that transport her and others to different multiverses and realities.

The movie, directed by Sam Raimi ("Spider-Man," "The Evil Dead"), is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022.