Dropkick Murphys, Rancid announce "Boston to Berkeley ll" US tour dates

MONTVILLE, Conn. — In May, the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will be shipping up to Uncasville for their second "Boston to Berkeley" tour.
They plan to be at the Mohegan Sun on May 23rd starting at 7 p.m., and they will end the night on stage together for a joint encore.
The Dropkick Murphys originated in Quincy, Massachusetts while Rancid hails from Berkeley, California.
Their original "Boston to Berkeley" tour took place in 2017.
Tickets are $39.00 and are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m., subject to availability.