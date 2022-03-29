Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' adds extra date to Foxborough

The tour has been ongoing since 2018 but took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Those looking to catch the rocket man in Foxborough, Massachusetts this summer will now have another chance.

Elton John is set to perform at Gillette Stadium for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on July 28. On Tuesday, the singer announced he'll also be performing on July 27 as well.

The tour has been ongoing since 2018 but took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2022, the singer was forced to postpone stops in Texas after he tested positive for COVID-19. Before that, he had a brief pause while underground hip surgery.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia, PA on July 15, finishing with the three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 19 and 20. Then 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale beginning April 6 at 10 a.m. You can learn more here.

