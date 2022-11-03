90s Con brings thousands into Hartford for the weekend

People traveled from all over the country to see their favorite 90s stars in person

HARTFORD, Conn. — Everything from Pokémon, to The Spice Girls, and so many of our favorite 90's sitcoms, millennials are taking a trip down memory lane this weekend.

90s Con is happening at the Connecticut Convention Center, bringing in thousands of people from all over the country.

"When we found out there was going to be a 90s Con, we were just like this is something we can't miss. Like we have to do this," said Lindsey Daniels who traveled all the way from Kentucky "We hopped in the car, 13 hours later, we're here and having a blast".

No distance too far to travel to see the stars from their favorite 90's TV shows, movies and bands in person.

"Just looking through the whole cast list it was exciting to see people from childhood. We walked in here and turned the corner and we saw them in person and that was kind of wild," said Sydney Vanhulle of Tennessee.

"We already met Joey Lawrence and we kind of had our little freak out moment but yeah super excited," said Ashley Nuzzolese of North Carolina.

One of the most popular stars at the event, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, said he is enjoying his time in Hartford.

"So excited I've had such a great time so far, I've just been walking around this city and it's just so warm and welcoming in this city and it's beautiful, I'm so happy to be here," said Carter.

After a tough couple of years, the event is helping to bring some much-welcomed business back to the city as visitors explore what else it has to offer.

"We got off the plane, went to our hotel and then immediately came here so excited to see what it has going on," said Taylor Crossley of Illinois.

