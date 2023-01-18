Amanda Bynes, Mario Lopez headline upcoming 90s Con in Hartford

The event is slated to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all the stars out for 2023.

The event is slated to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17-19.

90s Con features stars, memorabilia, music and more from that era in pop culture.

Show hours are:

Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Some of the stars that are expected to attend the event include:

Amanda Bynes from All That, The Amanda Show, What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray, What I Like About You.

from All That, The Amanda Show, What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray, What I Like About You. Kel Mitchel from All That, Kenan and Kel, Good Burger, Game Shakers, Clifford the Big Red Dog

from All That, Kenan and Kel, Good Burger, Game Shakers, Clifford the Big Red Dog Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell, Access Hollywood, The Bold and the Beautiful, Holiday in Handcuffs

from Saved by the Bell, Access Hollywood, The Bold and the Beautiful, Holiday in Handcuffs Lori Beth Denberg from All That, Figure it Out, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show

from All That, Figure it Out, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show Danny Tamberelli from All That, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Mighty Ducks, The Magic School Bus

from All That, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Mighty Ducks, The Magic School Bus Thora Birch from Hocus Pocus, Now and Then, American Beauty,Ghost World

from Hocus Pocus, Now and Then, American Beauty,Ghost World Jenna Leigh Green from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist

from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys

and from the Backstreet Boys Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC

And many more...

