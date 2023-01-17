Chelsea Handler brings her standup show to Toyota Oakdale in May

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — TV talk show host and comedian Chelsea Handler is heading back out on the road to bring her standup act to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, on Sunday, May 14.
Handler will be performing in 16 cities starting with Peoria, Illinois in April. The tour ends in Atlantic City in June.
Handler who last weekend hosted the Critics Choice Awards, decided after a successful tour over the past year and a half where she played to audiences in 90 cities, to head back out on the road. “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today,” said Handler in the announcement press release.
Tickets go on sale for the Connecticut date at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
- Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
- Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts
- Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
- Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox
- Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena
- Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre
- Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava' Resort & Casino
- Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
- Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
- Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills
- Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
- Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
- Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
- Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata
