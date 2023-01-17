Chelsea Handler brings her standup show to Toyota Oakdale in May

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — TV talk show host and comedian Chelsea Handler is heading back out on the road to bring her standup act to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, on Sunday, May 14.

Handler will be performing in 16 cities starting with Peoria, Illinois in April. The tour ends in Atlantic City in June.

Handler who last weekend hosted the Critics Choice Awards, decided after a successful tour over the past year and a half where she played to audiences in 90 cities, to head back out on the road. “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today,” said Handler in the announcement press release.

Tickets go on sale for the Connecticut date at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills

Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata

