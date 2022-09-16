Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E

No pandemic restrictions, more excitement surround the 106th six state fair.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.

Walking just beyond the Brooks Building on the premises, Gene Cassidy, the president and CEO of the Big E said, “The Big E is back and people haven’t forgotten the sadness of what we have had to deal with the last few years and they’re out in force this morning and it’s really exciting to be here.”

Deciding on which flavor of cream puff to buy, Dennis Guido made the trip from New Milford to enjoy the opening day of the Big E.

“Beer, Octoberfest, turkey legs and cream puffs – this is an New England-fest," said Guido, enjoying the surroundings. Guido’s friend, Robert Blaskey, also from New Milford added, “the people are awesome, the food is too, I come here and put on ten pounds in a day but that’s what it is – it’s awesome.”

The Big E attracted around 1.5 million fairgoers in 2021, a very strong number – all things considered with Covid concerns.

For 2022, Cassidy said, “every year all we want to do is to make people happy and make memories… It’s our job to keep the tradition going for the next 106 years.”

To learn more about the Big E click here.

