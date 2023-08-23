Fast Company in Farmington; Must be time for Dream Ride

The 23rd year of “The Dream Ride Experience” is around the corner.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — The Farmington Polo Club will soon add much more horsepower to their vast grounds. The 23rd year of The Dream Ride Experience is expected to bring kids from 41 states and five different countries.

Dream Ride began as a small motorcycle event and has grown over the past two decades to draw thousands in to see some of the most exotic and collectible cars anywhere in the world. While the cars are the showpieces, the charity aspect is what is front and center.

“Dream Ride is really the culmination of a whole years’ worth of community efforts and our five pillars – it’s children with special needs, pet rescue, military and our armed forces, and we recognize our emergency responders and major illnesses," said Michael Bozzuto, who heads up the Hometown Foundation, the charitable arm that runs Dream Ride.



Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Rolls Royce, and Astin Martins, to name a few, are all part of what people will see at Dream Ride. The tradition on Saturday is to let the kids – “the Dream Riders” get to be passengers in a supercar or muscle vehicle.

Jen McCulloch, the events manager at the Hometown Foundation said the more dream cars and donations the better.

“We absolutely need more cars,” she said. “Any car can be a supercar when you put a dream rider in it.”

Bozzuto added that there are so many highlights for Dream Ride Weekend, “everyone here is in a good mood and it’s their safe space, it’s the pet rescue, it’s the children interacting, it’s an amazing connection.”



In 2022, Dream Ride Connecticut raised nearly 3.5 million dollars for charity. To learn more about The Dream Ride Experience click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

