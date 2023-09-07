Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade postponed

The new date for the parade is not yet known.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Puerto Rican Day Parade, which was supposed to be on Sunday in Hartford has been postponed, according to the mayor's office.

The parade was postponed out of respect for the fallen Hartford police officer, Robert “Bobby” Garten, and the Hartford Police Department.

Garten was killed on Wednesday night in the line of duty after a car crashed into the police cruiser and left another officer hospitalized.

The Puerto Rican Day parade celebrates Puerto Rican culture and community every year.

