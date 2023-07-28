Heat doesn't stop fairgoers in Lebanon

People flocked to the Lebanon Fair despite scorching temperatures, but looked for ways to keep cool.

LEBANON, Conn. — A scorching hot summer day didn't keep people from having fun at the Lebanon Fair.

"Nice, a bit too hot sometimes but it’s pretty good for the most part," said Jeremy Onate of Montville.

People in town look forward to this weekend all year long.

"It’s a lot of work that goes into it but it’s a great weekend," said First Selectman Kevin Cwikla.

With the heat and humidity turned all the way up, people were looking for ways to stay cool.

"Found this cold cider here, crisp apple, beautiful," said Lily Lafreniere of Coventry.

Others had the same idea, forming a line for the lemonade stands to quench their thirst.

"The hotter the better for us so some vendors might not agree but lemonade is always a great seller," said Joanne Mackewicz of the Lebanon Lions Club.

The lemonade stand is run by the Lebanon Leo’s Club, young volunteers who raise money for the community. On a recent hot weekend, they sold more than 600 cups in four hours at a fair. They’re hoping for the same success this weekend.

"Not only is it the best lemonade on the fair but it’s for the best cause because we donate all of our money back so none of it stays with us," Mackewicz said.

From ice-cold lemonade to ice cream sundaes, the heat tends to be good for business.

"I think we’re one of the most popular booths here, especially on the real hot days," said Frank Flood, who runs the World’s Best Sundae truck.

Elsewhere around the fair, the food is also hot and those behind the grill try their best not to be.

"We watch each other make sure everybody’s getting hydrated we really do have to keep an eye on each other," Cwikla said.

With rain in the forecast this weekend, people were making the most of the sunshine even if it was a little uncomfortable.

"That’s pretty much it, stay out of the sun and dress not in jeans you know," said James Tetrault of Coventry.

The Lebanon Fair continues through the weekend.

