Iconic Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival returns after pandemic-pause

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival returned to Norton Park this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event marks the largest event for the town of Plainville and serves as a fundraiser for the Plainville Fire Company.

The event has drawn over 25,000 people for a weekend of family fun. Friday the event experienced some adjustments due to the weather, but still included a fireworks display.

Saturday the event continued with a large classic car show during the morning and by evening 23 hot air balloons took flight.

The festival included various vendors and food prepared by Plainville firefighters. All the money raised goes to maintain and update fire equipment, and community causes.

“We give out anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000 in scholarships for college, we also have a kid's Christmas party that we put on so some of it goes towards that and subsidizing some of our expenses in town to keep taxes down,” said George Davey Jr., firefighter, and Event Co-Chair.

The balloons were a hit for kids and families alike.

“It’s a lot of fun, it was a great time my kids enjoyed it quite a bit seeing the first balloon go up was very exciting,” said Tara Ficocelli, who attended the festival with her family.



“It’s really cool seeing them take off and you’re like bye-bye balloons,” said Alexa Martin, who attended the festival with her parents.



If you were unable to make it to this year's event and would like to contribute to the cause you can still donate here.

