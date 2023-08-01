Tour featuring Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson coming to Springfield

The famous comedians will be at the MassMutual Center on Friday, September 8.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jon Stewart, John Mulaney & Pete Davidson are coming to Springfield this September as part of the 'Jon, John & Pete' tour.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce yet another extraordinary performance at the MassMutual Center. These three comedic legends coming together for one night in Springfield promises to provide an experience fans will not soon forget. With only a few stops on their ‘Jon, John & Pete” tour, today’s announcement represents another opportunity to share our wonderful City with some of the biggest names in entertainment,” said Chris Kelley, President and COO of the MGM Springfield in a statement.

The artists will be at the MassMutual Center on Friday, September 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the box office, through the phone, or online on the MassMutual Website.

