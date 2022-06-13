Here are Juneteenth events taking place across Connecticut

Juneteenth celebrates the day Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Juneteenth is this upcoming weekend and there are plenty of events around the state looking to honor and celebrate the day's significance.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into legislation a bill that federally recognized Juneteenth, and in late May, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill that recognized the holiday locally as well.

The events below are not part of a comprehensive list. If you would like an event to be added, email us at newstips@fox61.com.

Waterbury's Silas Bronson Library will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration event featuring Conroy Warren and Friends. The event will be held Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Featured will be live music performed by Conroy Warren and Friends. Learn more here.

The Town of East Hartford will be hosting their Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Hartford Town Green. The event will feature family-friendly activities for all ages along with a state lineup that honors Juneteenth through diverse performances. Learn more about the event here.

Granby will be holding their Juneteenth Festival at Salmon Brook Park on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The festival will celebrate Black culture through music, dance, art and presentations. Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a live musical performance by Nekita Waller at the Groton Public Library on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. Her repertoire brings a mix of original music as well as covers of works by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Tower to Power, and more. Learn more about the event here.

The Town of Hebron tells its story of helping to free two enslaved families (Cesar and Lowis Peters; Pomp and Rachel Mundo). Guests will learn about the history of the town and the ongoing work necessary for diverse and vibrant communities. The event will also include musical performances, educational exhibits, kids' games, vendors, and more. The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peters House in Burnt Hill Park. Learn more about the event here.

The Milford Juneteenth Celebration Committee will be hosting the city's third annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Milford Green. The event will provide an educational and entertaining experience for all attendees and participants, featuring music, food, and vendors. Admission is free.

The New Britain Museum of American Art is hosting its 21st Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event spans the museum's galleries and grounds and includes drumming, dance, and poetry performances outside. Inside features a special exhibition. Admission is free. Learn more about the event here.

The Old Lyme Witness Stones group will be holding their Juneteenth Celebration of Jazz & Poetry event on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The celebration will include live music and readings by Witness Stones poets. The event will be held at the Florence Griswold Museum. Learn more here.

Windsor's Blue Hills Fire Department will be hosting a two-day event for Juneteeth. On Saturday, there will be a parade on Blue Hills Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. with live entertainment and free refreshments after the parade. On Sunday, the department will be hosting a community cookout from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the department's location at 1021 Blue Hills Avenue. There will be live entertainment, activities for children, and food trucks.

Hartford will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at Bushnell Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature live performances, vendors, food, and a showcase of Black art emerging from local artists including Ellis Echevarria, Andre Rochester, Jonathan Bruce, David Jackson, Darryl Oats, Mina Echevarria, Lindaluz Carillo, Danessa Pedrosa, Linda Martin and Jaii Marc Renee. Learn more about the event here.

The Pardee-Morris House in New Haven will honor the lives of Pink and Stepna, two enslaved people who are now memorialized with Witness Stones at the historic site. The event will be held Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The site will remain open for free tours until 4 p.m. Witness Stones Memorials are cement and bronze markers that note the names of enslaved individuals, their trades, and whether they were emancipated or died enslaved. You can learn more about the Witness Stones Project here.

The Greater Danbury NAACP will present their Danbury Juneteenth - National Independence Day Celebration on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Western Connecticut State University. There will be live entertainment with dance performances by local artists. The group said that because Juneteeth also falls on Father's Day this year, the celebration will also honor fathers with swag bags and other tokens of appreciation. Admission is free but pre-registration is preferred. Head here for more information.

Old Sturbridge Village, just over the border in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, will be honoring Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. The historical reenactment park will explore the words of Frederick Douglass while also taking walking tours with village historians, hearing live music, and learning about 19th century New England's economy and slavery in the southern states. Learn more about the event here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

