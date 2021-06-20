Here are the Juneteenth 2021 celebrations across Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Juneteenth, also known as African American Emancipation Day, honors the day that enslaved Black Americans were freed from bondage.
The end of slavery is often recognized as when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1863; however, Juneteenth recognizes when the last slaves were actually told about the president's order.
Below is a list of celebrations happening throughout the state this weekend:
Amistad Center in Hartford
When: Sat, Jun 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Manchester to host first Juneteenth events
When: June 18-20
June 18: Commemoration Procession & People’s Gallery Opening at Leisure Labs at Mahoney Center (procession starts at 6 PM)
June 19: Community-Wide Juneteenth Commemoration and Mural Dedication on the park grounds at Leisure Labs at Mahoney Center, 110 Cedar Street (12 PM – 6 PM)
June 20: Family Movie Night: John Lewis: Good Trouble at Charter Oak Park, 100 Charter Oak Street (screening starts at dusk)
Hartford Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 19 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Trinity St, Hartford, CT 06106, United States
Bridgeport Juneteenth Festival
When: Sat, June 19, 2021 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Creative Venue & Rentals Logan Street
Bridgeport, CT 06607
Ticket prices range from $8.50-$12.75
Middletown annual Juneteenth liberation day
When: Sat, June 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park Newfield Street Middletown, CT 06457
Portland Celebration of Freedom
When: Sat, June 19, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Where: Portland Riverfront Park 284 Brownstone Ave, Portland, CT 06480
**Rain date scheduled for 6/20/21**
Waterbury 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Sat, June 19 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Park 110 Hamilton Park Rd Waterbury CT 06705
West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration
When: Sat, June 19 10:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. & Sun, June 20 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday: Witness Stone Project, Alvin Carter Jr. & Friendz World Music Performance, Black National Anthem, Keynote Speakers: Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, & Juliana Farquharson, Hartford’s Proud Drum, Drill & Dance Team, Performance by T’Challa WIlliams, West End Wiz Bangers, MLK Jr. Mural Unveiling.
Sunday: Unity Green Service and Dedication
Where: West Hartford Center
New Haven AfAm House Juneteenth Celebration
When: Sat, June 19, 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Where: Trinity Church on the Green 230 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06511
Tickets are priced at: “1 round of vouchers $6 (student*), non-students $10; 2 rounds of vouchers: $10 (student*), $18 non students; 3 rounds of vouchers $15 (student*), $25 (non-students)”
Windsor Juneteenth Celebration
When: Sat, June 19, 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Wilson Branch Public Library 323 Broad Street | 860-285-1910
Windsor, CT 06095
Bloomfield
When: Sat, June 19, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
Where: Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center - 330 Park Avenue, Bloomfield
https://www.bloomfieldct.gov/home/news/juneteenth-celebration-mlk-mural-unveiling-june-19-2021-11am-1pm
