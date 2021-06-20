x
Juneteenth

Here are the Juneteenth 2021 celebrations across Connecticut

Full list of towns celebrating Juneteenth this year

CONNECTICUT, USA — Juneteenth, also known as African American Emancipation Day, honors the day that enslaved Black Americans were freed from bondage.

The end of slavery is often recognized as when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1863; however, Juneteenth recognizes when the last slaves were actually told about the president's order.

Below is a list of celebrations happening throughout the state this weekend:

Amistad Center in Hartford

When: Sat, Jun 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Online

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-juneteenth-virtual-celebration-tickets-153510687599

Manchester to host first Juneteenth events

When: June 18-20

  • June 18: Commemoration Procession & People’s Gallery Opening at Leisure Labs at Mahoney Center (procession starts at 6 PM)

  • June 19: Community-Wide Juneteenth Commemoration and Mural Dedication on the park grounds at Leisure Labs at Mahoney Center, 110 Cedar Street (12 PM – 6 PM)

  • June 20: Family Movie Night: John Lewis: Good Trouble at Charter Oak Park, 100 Charter Oak Street (screening starts at dusk)

Hartford Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 19 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Where: Trinity St, Hartford, CT 06106, United States

City of Hartford Juneteenth Celebration (facebook.com)

Bridgeport Juneteenth Festival

When: Sat, June 19, 2021 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Creative Venue & Rentals Logan Street

Bridgeport, CT 06607

Juneteenth Festival 2021 Tickets, Sat, Jun 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Ticket prices range from $8.50-$12.75

Middletown annual Juneteenth liberation day

When: Sat, June 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park Newfield Street Middletown, CT 06457

1st Annual Juneteenth "Liberation Day" Festival Tickets, Sat, Jun 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM

Portland Celebration of Freedom

When: Sat, June 19,  8:00 a.m.  – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Portland Riverfront Park 284 Brownstone Ave, Portland, CT 06480

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

 **Rain date scheduled for 6/20/21**

Waterbury 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Sat, June 19 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Hamilton Park 110 Hamilton Park Rd Waterbury CT 06705

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration

When: Sat, June 19 10:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. & Sun, June 20 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

  • Saturday: Witness Stone Project, Alvin Carter Jr. & Friendz World Music Performance, Black National Anthem, Keynote Speakers: Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, & Juliana Farquharson, Hartford’s Proud Drum, Drill & Dance Team, Performance by T’Challa WIlliams, West End Wiz Bangers, MLK Jr. Mural Unveiling.

  • Sunday: Unity Green Service and Dedication

Where: West Hartford Center

New Haven AfAm House Juneteenth Celebration

When: Sat, June 19, 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Where: Trinity Church on the Green 230 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06511

AfAm House Juneteenth Celebration Tickets, Sat, Jun 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM 

Tickets are priced at: “1 round of vouchers $6 (student*), non-students $10; 2 rounds of vouchers: $10 (student*), $18 non students; 3 rounds of vouchers $15 (student*), $25 (non-students)”

Windsor Juneteenth Celebration

When: Sat, June 19, 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Wilson Branch Public Library 323 Broad Street | 860-285-1910

Windsor, CT 06095

https://www.windsorcc.org/visitors/calendar/juneteenth-celebration/

Bloomfield

 When: Sat, June 19, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Where: Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center - 330 Park Avenue, Bloomfield

https://www.bloomfieldct.gov/home/news/juneteenth-celebration-mlk-mural-unveiling-june-19-2021-11am-1pm

--

