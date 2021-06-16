Juneteenth flag raised at Connecticut state capitol

This is the first time in state history that a Juneteenth Flag will be flown on the Capitol building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut prepares to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, state officials raised a flag to recognize the holiday.

The date marks the actual end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

According to a release, this is the first time in Connecticut history that a Juneteenth Flag will be flown on the State Capitol.

A Black Lives Matter flag was flown above the building last year to recognize the movement and the significance of the holiday.

State Senator Marilyn Moore held a press conference on south steps of the building on Wednesday.

Moore's office announced that the senator has been committed to addressing racial inequality and committed to assessing legislation through a racial equity lens.

Earlier this month, Connecticut's House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1, declaring racism a public health crisis in the state. The legislation passed on the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre on Black Wall Street.

It also passed the state Senate 30-5 in May.

