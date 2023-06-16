KNOX hosts Juneteenth celebration for Hartford families

"I’m celebrating our freedom and fighting for much more," Bulaong Ramiz of Hartford told FOX61.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Juneteenth means many different things to different people.

"For me, this is about continuing the fight for Black descendants to be recognized in this country and to be given the reparations that they need in order to continue to thrive in America," said Bulaong Ramiz of Hartford.

For many, it’s a day to be celebrated.

"It’s good to have that acknowledgment just for the people to know there’s a day there’s a time dedicated to them, to us," said Marquese Mason of Hartford.

Also, a day of empowerment.

"It’s important to celebrate our culture and so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to bring inclusivity, we’re trying to bring fun and celebrating this event," said Mckenzie Hudson, membership engagement coordinator, Wilson- Gray YMCA.

Hartford’s KNOX hosted families on Friday for a celebration. With a focus on its mission of lifting people up to create a greener and healthier community.

"We as all of Hartford step forward to celebrate this and use this as an opportunity where we can connect not just with nature but with one another and feel the power of that," said executive director Patrick Doyle.

The event highlighted the Environmental Education Program that promotes empowerment for kids in the city through hands-on learning.

"This is a garden-based education program to really help students understand where their food comes from but also get their hands in the dirt and have that opportunity to connect with nature," Doyle said.

Friday’s Juneteenth celebration was also one of fun for the whole family bringing them together to spend time outdoors.

"I love the community garden spaces having outdoor space in the city is so important, especially for our young people," Ramiz said.

Also, to remember why this date is such an important one.

"I’m celebrating our freedom and fighting for much more," Ramiz said.

The city of Hartford's annual Juneteenth celebration will be happening at Bushnell Park on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

This is the first year that Connecticut will observe Juneteenth as a state holiday.

