Super-sized dinosaurs take center stage at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The biggest players at Mohegan Sun this weekend aren’t the high rollers in the casino – they’re the life-like dinosaurs that have invaded the Earth Expo on property.

Jurassic Quest has come to Mohegan Sun for a three-day run where the animatronics bring the super-sized dinosaurs to life.

Elisa Lepere, known as “Epic Elisa” as part of the Jurassic Quest show said, “we are the largest and most realistic dinosaur show that travels around North America.”

Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptors, and the Triceratops are all part of the massive display just steps from the casino floor. Jay Fitz, a “Dino-Training” with Jurassic World said, “I think the dinosaurs are so cool, this is a great show.”

Jurassic Quest, not surprisingly, doesn’t travel light. For the Mohegan Sun edition of the show, around 16 tractor trailers full of equipment were needed to bring it to life.

"It takes us a day and a half to get it set up. It’s a big show and a big job," Lepere said.

Jurassic Quest runs from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25. To find out more click here.

