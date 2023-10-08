The legend of King Tut visits Connecticut

“Beyond King Tut, the Immersive Experience” arrives in at the CT Convention Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s billed as “3,300 years in the making”, the exposition known as “Beyond King Tut, the Immersive Experience” has set up camp at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The show, which began in May of 2022 has traveled across North America, and showcases the phenomenon behind one of the biggest archeological discoveries of all time; One hundred years ago, when the tomb of King Tut was uncovered.

Mark Lach, the creative director of Beyond King Tut said, “The real artifacts that I had the privilege of touring in an exhibition have now gone back to Egypt so what do we do for this 100th anniversary? We’ve put together something quite special – an immersive exhibit about the story of King Tut.”

Lach noted that the vast resources and historical expertise of National Geographic have made the King Tut show possible and the mystique that surrounds the artifacts are being delivered in an updated way.

Lach said, “This is new technology telling the story, this is not a traditional museum experience.”

With room after room offering a cinematic and immersive experience, Beyond King Tut, Lach said, is also meant to showcase and uncover another world, “this celebrates a discovery, we hope we have laid something out for the guests that around every corner there is a new discovery.”

National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut, The Immersive Experience runs at the Connecticut Convention Center through October 15th. To learn more, click https://beyondkingtut.com/city/hartford/

