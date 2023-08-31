List of Connecticut fairs for fall 2023

From fair food, to rides, to entertainment, there's plenty for the family to enjoy.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Fall is almost here! That means hot cocoa, pumpkin patches, apple picking, and most importantly, fairs! From fair food, to rides to entertainment, there's plenty for the family to enjoy.

Check out the list of upcoming fairs below.

Haddam Neck Fair

The fair will be on Sept. 1 and Sept. 4 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Haddam Neck Fairgrounds.

Woodstock Fair

Woodstock Fair will feature rides, barns, and exhibition halls. General admission is $15 and children under 10 enter free. Tickets can be purchased here.

The fair will take place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 281 Route 169, South Woodstock

Goshen Fair

The agricultural fair will include livestock judging, truck pulls, fair food, live entertainment, rides, and more.

The Goshen Fair will be from Sept. 2-4. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mon. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair will take place at Goshen Fairgrounds on 116 Middle St. Admission is $10 and children under 12 enter free.

The Big E

New England's Biggest Fair, The Big E, is back! This year, performances from Zedd, Parker McCollum, Third Blind Eye, BTO, John Fogerty, and Jimmy Eat World. The Big E runs from Sept 15 to Oct 1. Presale tickets are now on sale.

Colebrook Fair

The 78th annual fair will feature vendors food, a pet show, a car/motorcycle show, a music raffle, and children's activities.

The fair is on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colebrook Center on 562 Colebrook Road.

Wapping Fair

The annual agricultural fair in South Windsor returns! The fair will be from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10 at the 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor. Times vary depending on the day. Click here for more information.

North Haven Fair

The fair will be from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10. at the North Haven Fairgrounds, 290 Washington Ave.

For more information visit.

Guilford Fair

Connecticut's second-oldest agricultural fair is back! The fair will feature a farmer's market this year too.

The fair will be one Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 Friday will go from 4: 00 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adults and Children over 12 will pay an admission fee of $10. For more information on times and ticket pricing click here.

Berlin Fair

For a night of live music, food, and fun visit the Berlin Fair!

The fair will go from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17. The fair will be at 410 Beckley Road in Berlin. for more information visit the Berlin Fair website.

Bethlehem Fair

The Bethlehem Fair is back and will go from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information click here.

Orange County Fair

For a night of classic car shows, entertainment, and music visit the Orange County Fair in Orange. The fair will go from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, all day. For more information click here. The fair will be at High Plains Community Center at 525 Orange Center Road, Orange.

Hebron Harvest Fair

The Hebron Harvest Fair will feature food, shopping, agriculture, and more! The fair will be from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10. Admission fees vary by date. Click here for more information.

