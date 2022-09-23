Locals, visitors enjoy fall fun at the Durham Fair

The fair runs through Sunday, September 25.

DURHAM, Conn — Fair season is in full swing in Connecticut with The Durham Fair this weekend.

The Durham Fair is Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair featuring rides, food and animals. It’s a tradition for Durham locals and visitors who come to town for the fair.

Fair goers can see animals up close, including sheep, pigs, rabbits and more.

“So many people don’t get a chance to see the animals up close,” said Charlotte Schmidt from Massachusetts, who brings rabbits to the fair.

Fairgoers can take a stroll around the grounds to find food stands and a beer, wine and cider tasting featuring Connecticut vendors.

Another big part of the fair is bringing in nonprofits to raise money for their organizations.

For tickets and more information, click here.

