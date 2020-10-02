'For Vanessa and the family, peace and love' | Spike Lee's suit honors Kobe at Oscars

The filmmaker rocked a custom purple and gold tuxedo stitched with the late Lakers legend's number.

LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee is honoring Kobe Bryant at the Oscars on Sunday with a custom Los Angeles-Lakers-colored suit.

The filmmaker was spotted on the red carpet ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a purple tuxedo with gold trim. One of the late Lakers legend's numbers, 24, was stitched on the back of the jacket and lapels. Lee topped his ensemble with a purple cap.

The “BlacKkKlansman” director was also wearing a pair of Bryant’s Nike sneakers.

In an interview during ABC's coverage before the show, Billy Porter asked Lee about honoring "one of the greatest humans who ever lived."

"We just gotta love each other man," Lee said, mentioning that the community has to support and rally around Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant. "For Vanessa and the family, peace and love," he said adding that spreading love is the Brooklyn way.

It's not the first time Lee has walked the red carpet in a purple suit. He wore one last year too as a nod to late musical artist and close friend Prince.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The basketball great will be part of the Oscars' In Memorium segment.

