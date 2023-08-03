Here's how to watch the Oscars without cable

Hollywood's most prestigious awards show returns Sunday with a star-studded list of presenters and performers.

LOS ANGELES — This Sunday, the Oscars return to TV screens as the show looks to move past last year's slap seen 'round the world. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the third time and there is a star-studded list of presenters and performers, including Rihanna, fresh off a Super Bowl halftime performance.

If you plan to tune in Sunday to watch the action live, here's when and where to watch the biggest show of the awards season.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain/5 p.m. Pacific).

Tune in a little earlier to catch all the glitz and glam on the red carpet. Pre-show coverage starts on ABC at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific.

How to stream the Oscars

You can stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app with a cable provider login.

If you don't have cable or a TV antenna, the Academy Awards broadcast can be streamed live on the following streaming services:

Hulu + Live TV, and the show will be available to all Hulu subscribers the next day

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

Some of these services offer brief free trials, so you can watch without subscribing to cable.

The Oscars American Sign Language (ASL) Live Feed can be streamed for free on YouTube.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel's last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.

Who are the presenters and performers at the Oscars?

Some of the stars set to present at the Oscars are Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on the show.

Who is nominated?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the pack with 11 nominations. Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” earned nine nods, as did Netflix’s WWI film “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

